2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Coupe: Just Right

This is the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS.
It's the standard, rear-wheel-drive version of the 911 GTS.
All 911 models finally get Android Auto for 2022 (if you've got a wire).
The GTS has centerlock wheels derived from the 911 Turbo S.
In addition to the Carrera GTS Coupe, Porsche offers the Carrera GTS Cabriolet and Targa 4 GTS.
This is one of the best sports cars on sale today.
And it looks great in Porsche's Chalk color.
It's not cheap though, with prices starting at $144,050.
But no 911 is cheap, and this is the sweet spot.
