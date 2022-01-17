2022 Polestar 2 is clean and techy

Polestar's compact hatchback adds a new single-motor option for 2022.
This is the 2022 Polestar 2.
For 2022, the Polestar 2 adds a single-motor variant.
This electric sedan comes standard with 19-inch wheels.
The interior is clean and simple.
An 11-inch central screen runs Google's Android Automotive infotainment tech.
The optional vegan interior brings some interesting materials to the cabin.
LED lights are standard.
Overall, the Polestar 2 is a handsome EV.
And you can get a nicely equipped one for less than $50,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this techy EV.