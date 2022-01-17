/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Polestar 2 is clean and techy

Polestar's compact hatchback adds a new single-motor option for 2022.

Steven Ewing
2022 Polestar 2
This is the 2022 Polestar 2.

2022 Polestar 2
For 2022, the Polestar 2 adds a single-motor variant. 

2022 Polestar 2
This electric sedan comes standard with 19-inch wheels.

2022 Polestar 2
The interior is clean and simple.

2022 Polestar 2
An 11-inch central screen runs Google's Android Automotive infotainment tech.

2022 Polestar 2
The optional vegan interior brings some interesting materials to the cabin.

2022 Polestar 2
LED lights are standard.

2022 Polestar 2
Overall, the Polestar 2 is a handsome EV.

2022 Polestar 2
And you can get a nicely equipped one for less than $50,000.

2022 Polestar 2
Keep scrolling for more photos of this techy EV.

2022 Polestar 2
2022 Polestar 2
2022 Polestar 2
2022 Polestar 2
2022 Polestar 2
2022 Polestar 2
2022 Polestar 2
2022 Polestar 2
2022 Polestar 2
2022 Polestar 2
2022 Polestar 2
2022 Polestar 2
2022 Polestar 2
2022 Polestar 2
2022 Polestar 2
2022 Polestar 2
2022 Polestar 2
2022 Polestar 2
