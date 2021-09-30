/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Nissan Frontier goes retro for the Rebelle Rally

Nissan harkens back to its racing glory days with a Hardbody-inspired wrap for the week-long navigational rally.

Emme Hall
This is the 2022 Nissan Frontier next to its forebear, the Nissan Hardbody.

This is what happens when the kid wants to be just like Dad.

Driver Lyn Woodward and navigator Sedona Blinson will campaign this boss-looking Frontier at this year's Rebelle Rally.

The competition truck also gets NISMO off-road shocks that give it a 1-inch lift in the front. 

A performance exhaust should give this truck a burly note.

While the Rally concludes at sunset, it's always a good idea to have auxiliary lighting. 

Rounding out the NISMO goodies are AXIS wheels shod with BF Goodrich KO2 tires.

The Frontier sports a 3.8-liter V6 powerplant pushing out 310 horspeower and 281 pound-feet of torque.

A 9-speed automatic transmission puts the power down to the dirt. 

The Rebelle Rally is a contest for navigational accuracy, not speed.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the team and their awesome truck.

