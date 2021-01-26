2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible get a glow-up

Mini's Hardtop and Convertible models get some updates for 2022.
The most obvious change is the new front bumper.
The rear bumper is refreshed, too, but it's hard to tell.
Both two- and four-door models get these changes.
Zesty Yellow is a new exterior color option.
All three of these colors are new.
Still can't say the rear-end differences are that noticeable.
The electric Cooper SE returns for 2022, as well.
Unfortunately, every Mini is mechanically identical to its predecessor.
