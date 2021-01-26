2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible get a glow-up

  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible
  • 2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible

Mini's Hardtop and Convertible models get some updates for 2022.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
1
of 75

The most obvious change is the new front bumper.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
2
of 75

The rear bumper is refreshed, too, but it's hard to tell.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
3
of 75

Both two- and four-door models get these changes.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
4
of 75

Zesty Yellow is a new exterior color option.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
5
of 75

All three of these colors are new.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
6
of 75

Still can't say the rear-end differences are that noticeable.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
7
of 75

The electric Cooper SE returns for 2022, as well.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
8
of 75

Unfortunately, every Mini is mechanically identical to its predecessor.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
9
of 75

Keep scrolling for more photos of the updated Mini range.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
10
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
11
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
12
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
13
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
14
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
15
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
16
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
17
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
18
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
19
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
20
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
21
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
22
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
23
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
24
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
25
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
26
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
27
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
28
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
29
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
30
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
31
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
32
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
33
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
34
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
35
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
36
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
37
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
38
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
39
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
40
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
41
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
42
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
43
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
44
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
45
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
46
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
47
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
48
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
49
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
50
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
51
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
52
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
53
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
54
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
55
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
56
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
57
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
58
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
59
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
60
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
61
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
62
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
63
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
64
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
65
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
66
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
67
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
68
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
69
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
70
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
71
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
72
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
73
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
74
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
75
of 75
Now Reading

2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible get a glow-up

Up Next

The Rocketman was the smaller Mini we always wanted
Tesla's rockin' Q4 numbers cap its first full year of profitability

Tesla's rockin' Q4 numbers cap its first full year of profitability

by
Tesla Model S gets a radically redesigned interior and 520-mile range

Tesla Model S gets a radically redesigned interior and 520-mile range

by
BMW takes first steps into the quantum computing revolution

BMW takes first steps into the quantum computing revolution

by
The best dashcam that you can buy in 2021

The best dashcam that you can buy in 2021

by
Europe ponies up big cash to help EV makers build batteries locally

Europe ponies up big cash to help EV makers build batteries locally

by