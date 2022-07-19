The 2022 Mercedes-Benz S500 Looks Like Money

1 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
The six-cylinder Mercedes S500 is the S-Class to get.
The S500 has a mild-hybrid turbocharged in-line six engine with 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque.
It's only slightly slower than the V8-powered S580.
All-wheel drive is standard.
The S500 loses none of the S580's swankiness.
You can't get the S580's fancier backseat, but the S500's rear seat is still super nice.
The available 3D digital gauge cluster is a must have.
The optional 4.5-degree rear steering is great, too.
At $111,100 the S500 is $7,650 cheaper than an S580.
Keep scrolling or swiping for more of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S500.
