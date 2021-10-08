2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is the future of electric luxury, today

1 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Mercedes-Benz's all-electric flagship sedan finally reaches the States this fall.
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is available in both single-motor and dual-motor configurations.
The EQS 450 Plus' single rear motor makes 329 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque.
Stepping up to the EQS 580 4Matic adds a front motor to the party, bumping it to 560 horsepower and 631 pound-feet of torque.
Both feature the same 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and are able to charge from 10% to 80% in just 31 minutes at a 200-kilowatt DC rapid charging station.
Designed for aerodynamic efficiency, the EQS boasts a 0.20 drag coefficient. That's a world record for production cars.
This odd port is the washer fluid port. It's on the side because you can't open the EQS' hood without a special service tool.
Every EQS comes standard with the automaker's full suite of driver aid technologies.
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 Plus starts at $103,360, including a $1,050 destination charge, for the ridiculously well-equipped base Premium trim. The 580 4Matic Premium with the Hyperscreen starts at $120,160.
Check out our more in-depth look for more details about the EQS, its real-world range and the amazing Hyperscreen tech.
