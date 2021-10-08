/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is the future of electric luxury, today

The EQS is Mercedes-Benz's new electric flagship sedan. Essentially an electric S-Class, it goes without saying that it's packed to the brim with creature comforts and tech.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736680
1 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Mercedes-Benz's all-electric flagship sedan finally reaches the States this fall.

mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736688
2 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is available in both single-motor and dual-motor configurations.

mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736690
3 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The EQS 450 Plus' single rear motor makes 329 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque.

mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736692
4 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Stepping up to the EQS 580 4Matic adds a front motor to the party, bumping it to 560 horsepower and 631 pound-feet of torque.

mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736715
5 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Both feature the same 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and are able to charge from 10% to 80% in just 31 minutes at a 200-kilowatt DC rapid charging station.

mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736686
6 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Designed for aerodynamic efficiency, the EQS boasts a 0.20 drag coefficient. That's a world record for production cars.

mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736736
7 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

This odd port is the washer fluid port. It's on the side because you can't open the EQS' hood without a special service tool.

mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736694
8 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Every EQS comes standard with the automaker's full suite of driver aid technologies.

mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736717
9 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 Plus starts at $103,360, including a $1,050 destination charge, for the ridiculously well-equipped base Premium trim. The 580 4Matic Premium with the Hyperscreen starts at $120,160.

mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736726
10 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Check out our more in-depth look for more details about the EQS, its real-world range and the amazing Hyperscreen tech.

mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736727
11 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736672
12 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736674
13 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736623
14 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736731
15 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736621
16 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736599
17 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736594
18 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736597
19 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736600
20 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736589
21 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736610
22 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736607
23 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736606
24 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736590
25 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736603
26 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736612
27 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736617
28 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736614
29 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736616
30 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736619
31 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736583
32 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736582
33 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736592
34 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736626
35 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736627
36 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736628
37 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736645
38 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736661
39 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736662
40 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736670
41 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736696
42 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736702
43 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736705
44 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736712
45 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736713
46 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736720
47 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736723
48 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736730
49 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736734
50 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-eqs-580-2022-736683
51 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

39 Photos
The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class stuns in Manufaktur China Blue

More Galleries

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class stuns in Manufaktur China Blue

15 Photos
2022 Lexus NX scores big improvements where it counts

More Galleries

2022 Lexus NX scores big improvements where it counts

63 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
2022 Ford Maverick: Low-buck truck with serious smarts

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick: Low-buck truck with serious smarts

70 Photos
Genesis reveals futuristic GV60 EV crossover

More Galleries

Genesis reveals futuristic GV60 EV crossover

75 Photos
2022 Lucid Air looks even better in person

More Galleries

2022 Lucid Air looks even better in person

13 Photos