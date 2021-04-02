2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is still camouflaged for now

Take a look under the skin and at the camouflaged all-electric EQS prototype.
This is the Mercedes-Benz EQS!
It is, finally, a proper luxury EV and it's coming to production.
Mercedes isn't quite ready to show us what it looks like on the outside, but...
They don't mind showing us what it looks like under the skin!
A 107.8 kilowatt-hour battery promises to offer over 400 miles of range.
The pack has 12 modules and is situated in the floor of the car.
Meanwhile, a slippery, 0.20 coefficient of drag body cuts through the wind.
We're still waiting on the formal, EPA range figures, but it should be comparable to a Tesla Model S Long Range.
What remains to be seen is how much this thing will cost when it goes into production as a 2022 model year.
But it's safe to say it should surpass the luxury of even Tesla's top offerings.
