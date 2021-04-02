2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is still camouflaged for now

Take a look under the skin and at the camouflaged all-electric EQS prototype.

2022-mercedes-eqs-details-02
This is the Mercedes-Benz EQS!

2022-mercedes-eqs-details-01
It is, finally, a proper luxury EV and it's coming to production.

2022-mercedes-eqs-details-03
Mercedes isn't quite ready to show us what it looks like on the outside, but...

2022-mercedes-eqs-details-12
They don't mind showing us what it looks like under the skin! 

2022-mercedes-eqs-details-08
A 107.8 kilowatt-hour battery promises to offer over 400 miles of range.

2022-mercedes-eqs-details-13
The pack has 12 modules and is situated in the floor of the car.

2022-mercedes-eqs-details-11
Meanwhile, a slippery, 0.20 coefficient of drag body cuts through the wind. 

2022-mercedes-eqs-details-04
We're still waiting on the formal, EPA range figures, but it should be comparable to a Tesla Model S Long Range.

2022-mercedes-eqs-details-05
What remains to be seen is how much this thing will cost when it goes into production as a 2022 model year.

2022-mercedes-eqs-details-07
But it's safe to say it should surpass the luxury of even Tesla's top offerings.

2022-mercedes-eqs-details-06
2022-mercedes-eqs-details-09
2022-mercedes-eqs-details-10
2022-mercedes-eqs-details-14
2022-mercedes-eqs-details-15
