2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan looks stunning under studio lights

Only 250 Edition One versions of the new Mercedes-Benz EQS will be made with this Twilight Blue paint.
It builds off the EQS580 equipped with the AMG Line styling package.
It also has a gorgeous cream and blue leather interior and yacht-inspired wood trim.
The Edition One gets special badges and floor mats.
The EQS is Mercedes' S-Class-equaling electric flagship sedan.
The "one-bow" design will be used across the EQ range.
Unlike the S-Class, which has a trunk, the EQS has a hatchback.
The huge Hyperscreen display is available on every EQS.
The MBUX infotainment system has been given an overhaul.
