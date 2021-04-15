  • 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
Only 250 Edition One versions of the new Mercedes-Benz EQS will be made with this Twilight Blue paint.

It builds off the EQS580 equipped with the AMG Line styling package.

It also has a gorgeous cream and blue leather interior and yacht-inspired wood trim.

The Edition One gets special badges and floor mats.

The EQS is Mercedes' S-Class-equaling electric flagship sedan.

The "one-bow" design will be used across the EQ range.

Unlike the S-Class, which has a trunk, the EQS has a hatchback.

The huge Hyperscreen display is available on every EQS.

The MBUX infotainment system has been given an overhaul.

Keep scrolling to see more of the EQS Edition One.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan looks stunning under studio lights

