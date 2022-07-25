X
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB Is Boxy and Delightful

The EQB takes everything great about the GLB and adds an electric powertrain, which might make it even better than the original.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
1 of 43 Mercedes-Benz

In pictures, Mercedes' EQ electric vehicle face looks a little awkward on the EQB's body, but that's likely because we're so used to seeing standard GLB-Class SUVs out and about.  

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2 of 43 Mercedes-Benz

In person, the smooth headlight and grille combination looks right at home, correctly proportioned to the small SUV's shape.  

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
3 of 43 Mercedes-Benz

The US will get two GLB variants when it arrives on our shores.  

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
4 of 43 Mercedes-Benz

The EQB300 uses a pair of electric motors to generate 225 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque, while the EQB350 bumps that up to 288 and 384, respectively.   

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
5 of 43 Mercedes-Benz

Both have standard all-wheel drive, and both carry a WLTP-estimated range of 260 miles, although the EPA has yet to chime in with its figure, which is almost certainly lower.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
6 of 43 Mercedes-Benz

The 70.5-kWh battery lives below the seats, and its 400-volt architecture can accept up to 100 kW of juice, which is enough to take the battery from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
7 of 43 Mercedes-Benz

An AC plug with at least 11 kW will take almost 6 hours for the same charge, but if it's parked in your garage overnight, that's fine.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
8 of 43 Mercedes-Benz

Priced at $59,100, the EQB350 is just a bit more dough than the EQB300, which starts at $55,550. (Both prices include $1,050 for destination.)

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
9 of 43 Mercedes-Benz

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB is every bit the fun little urban runabout that the gas-powered GLB-Class is.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
10 of 43 Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB!

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
11 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
12 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
13 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
14 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
15 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
16 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
17 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
18 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
19 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
20 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
21 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
22 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
23 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
24 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
25 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
26 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
27 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
28 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
29 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
30 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
31 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
32 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
33 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
34 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
35 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
36 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
37 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
38 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
39 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
40 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
41 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
42 of 43 Mercedes-Benz
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
43 of 43 Mercedes-Benz

