2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB Is Boxy and Delightful

In pictures, Mercedes' EQ electric vehicle face looks a little awkward on the EQB's body, but that's likely because we're so used to seeing standard GLB-Class SUVs out and about.
In person, the smooth headlight and grille combination looks right at home, correctly proportioned to the small SUV's shape.
The US will get two GLB variants when it arrives on our shores.
The EQB300 uses a pair of electric motors to generate 225 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque, while the EQB350 bumps that up to 288 and 384, respectively.
Both have standard all-wheel drive, and both carry a WLTP-estimated range of 260 miles, although the EPA has yet to chime in with its figure, which is almost certainly lower.
The 70.5-kWh battery lives below the seats, and its 400-volt architecture can accept up to 100 kW of juice, which is enough to take the battery from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes.
An AC plug with at least 11 kW will take almost 6 hours for the same charge, but if it's parked in your garage overnight, that's fine.
Priced at $59,100, the EQB350 is just a bit more dough than the EQB300, which starts at $55,550. (Both prices include $1,050 for destination.)
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB is every bit the fun little urban runabout that the gas-powered GLB-Class is.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB!