2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB Keeps it Straightforward

All the goodness of the GLB-Class transfers over to the EQB, and it feels exactly the same as an electric car.
In pictures, Mercedes' EQ electric vehicle face looks a little awkward on the EQB's body, but that's likely because we're so used to seeing standard GLB-Class SUVs out and about.
In person, the smooth headlight and grille combination looks right at home, correctly proportioned to the small SUV's shape.
The taillights are different, too, and they look cooler than what the standard GLB gets.
Throw my tester's rose gold paint into the mix, and yeah, chef's kiss.
The US will get two GLB variants when it arrives on our shores.
The EQB300 uses a pair of electric motors to generate 225 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque, while the EQB350 bumps that up to 288 and 384, respectively.
Both have standard all-wheel drive, and both carry a WLTP-estimated range of 260 miles, although the EPA has yet to chime in with its figure.
The 66.5-kWh battery lives below the seats, and its 400-volt architecture can accept up to 100 kW of juice, which is enough to take the battery from 10% to 80% in about half an hour.
An AC plug with at least 11 kW will take almost 6 hours for the same charge, but if it's parked in your garage overnight, that's fine.
