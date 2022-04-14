/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB Keeps it Straightforward

All the goodness of the GLB-Class transfers over to the EQB, and it feels exactly the same as an electric car.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
In pictures, Mercedes' EQ electric vehicle face looks a little awkward on the EQB's body, but that's likely because we're so used to seeing standard GLB-Class SUVs out and about.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
In person, the smooth headlight and grille combination looks right at home, correctly proportioned to the small SUV's shape. 

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
The taillights are different, too, and they look cooler than what the standard GLB gets.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
Throw my tester's rose gold paint into the mix, and yeah, chef's kiss.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
The US will get two GLB variants when it arrives on our shores.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
The EQB300 uses a pair of electric motors to generate 225 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque, while the EQB350 bumps that up to 288 and 384, respectively.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
Both have standard all-wheel drive, and both carry a WLTP-estimated range of 260 miles, although the EPA has yet to chime in with its figure.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
The 66.5-kWh battery lives below the seats, and its 400-volt architecture can accept up to 100 kW of juice, which is enough to take the battery from 10% to 80% in about half an hour.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
An AC plug with at least 11 kW will take almost 6 hours for the same charge, but if it's parked in your garage overnight, that's fine.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
