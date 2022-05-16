X

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Is Evolutionary and Elegant

The fifth-generation C-Class is better in pretty much every way.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic Sedan
1 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class looks evolutionary, but it's a major improvement.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic Sedan
2 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET

It sticks close to the taut design of other new Benz models.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic Sedan
3 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET

The wheelbase is longer.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic Sedan
4 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET

The interior looks and feels luxurious.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic Sedan
5 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET

An 11.9-inch central touchscreen is standard.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic Sedan
6 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET

These air vents are awesome.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic Sedan
7 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET

The back seat has more space.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic Sedan
8 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET

The C300's mild-hybrid turbo four is smoother than before.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic Sedan
9 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET

The new C-Class starts at just under $45,000.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic Sedan
10 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2022 C-Class.

