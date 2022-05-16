2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Is Evolutionary and Elegant

1 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class looks evolutionary, but it's a major improvement.
2 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
It sticks close to the taut design of other new Benz models.
3 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
4 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
The interior looks and feels luxurious.
5 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
An 11.9-inch central touchscreen is standard.
6 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
These air vents are awesome.
7 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
The back seat has more space.
8 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
The C300's mild-hybrid turbo four is smoother than before.
9 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
The new C-Class starts at just under $45,000.
10 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2022 C-Class.
11 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
12 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
13 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
14 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
15 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
16 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
17 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
18 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
19 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
20 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
21 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
22 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
23 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
24 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
25 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
26 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
27 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
28 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
29 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
30 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
31 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
32 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
33 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
34 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
35 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
36 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
37 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
38 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
39 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
40 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
41 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
42 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
43 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
44 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
45 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
46 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
47 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
48 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
49 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
50 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
51 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
52 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
53 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
54 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
55 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
56 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
57 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
58 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
59 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
60 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
61 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
62 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
63 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
64 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
65 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
66 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
67 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
68 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET
69 of 69 Daniel Golson/CNET