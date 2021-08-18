/>
Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain is a more rugged luxury wagon

Lifted suspension, black body cladding and off-road drive modes set the All-Terrain apart from the regular C-Class.

Daniel Golson
The All-Terrain wagon is the latest version of Mercedes-Benz's C-Class.

It applies the same formula as the E-Class All-Terrain: slightly different styling, black body cladding and a lifted suspension.

There are new bumper designs, different wheels and a unique grille.

The All-Terrain is 0.2-inch longer, 0.8-inch wider and 1.6 inches higher off the ground than the regular C-Class wagon.

It also has retuned suspension components and two Offroad drive modes.

The sleek interior is identical to the standard C-Class.

Available tech includes over-the-air updates and a host of driver-assist features.

The C-Class All-Terrain is unlikely to come to the US.

That's too bad, because I really want to jump one.

Keep scrolling to see more of the C-Class All-Terrain.

