Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain is a more rugged luxury wagon

Lifted suspension, black body cladding and off-road drive modes set the All-Terrain apart from the regular C-Class.
The All-Terrain wagon is the latest version of Mercedes-Benz's C-Class.
It applies the same formula as the E-Class All-Terrain: slightly different styling, black body cladding and a lifted suspension.
There are new bumper designs, different wheels and a unique grille.
The All-Terrain is 0.2-inch longer, 0.8-inch wider and 1.6 inches higher off the ground than the regular C-Class wagon.
It also has retuned suspension components and two Offroad drive modes.
The sleek interior is identical to the standard C-Class.
Available tech includes over-the-air updates and a host of driver-assist features.
The C-Class All-Terrain is unlikely to come to the US.
That's too bad, because I really want to jump one.
