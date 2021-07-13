2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster will have a high-tech, kinda retro cabin

For the first time in the US, the new SL will be available with four seats.
It will offer a standard back seat for the first time ever.
The cabin overall is both high-tech and a little retro, with Mercedes calling it "hyperanalog."
The centerpiece is an 11.9-inch touchscreen that's electronically adjustable.
It's running Mercedes' latest MBUX operating system.
This being a Mercedes, there's ambient lighting onboard.
The rad air vents have a cool turbine engine look.
The new SL will use a cloth roof instead of a folding hardtop.
The SL will be AMG-only for the first time.
Keep scrolling through to see more of the 2022 SL's interior.