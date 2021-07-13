/>
2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster will have a high-tech, kinda retro cabin

For the first time in the US, the new SL will be available with four seats.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-roadster-interior-124
1 of 16 Mercedes-AMG

The interior of the new Mercedes-AMG SL was just unveiled.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-roadster-interior-111
2 of 16 Mercedes-AMG

It will offer a standard back seat for the first time ever.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-roadster-interior-110
3 of 16 Mercedes-AMG

The cabin overall is both high-tech and a little retro, with Mercedes calling it "hyperanalog."

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-roadster-interior-112
4 of 16 Mercedes-AMG

The centerpiece is an 11.9-inch touchscreen that's electronically adjustable.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-roadster-interior-117
5 of 16 Mercedes-AMG

It's running Mercedes' latest MBUX operating system.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-roadster-interior-113
6 of 16 Mercedes-AMG

This being a Mercedes, there's ambient lighting onboard.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-roadster-interior-122
7 of 16 Mercedes-AMG

The rad air vents have a cool turbine engine look.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-roadster-interior-115
8 of 16 Mercedes-AMG

The new SL will use a cloth roof instead of a folding hardtop.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-roadster-interior-114
9 of 16 Mercedes-AMG

The SL will be AMG-only for the first time.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-roadster-interior-116
10 of 16 Mercedes-AMG

Keep scrolling through to see more of the 2022 SL's interior.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-roadster-interior-118
11 of 16 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-roadster-interior-119
12 of 16 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-roadster-interior-120
13 of 16 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-roadster-interior-121
14 of 16 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-roadster-interior-123
15 of 16 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-roadster-interior-125
16 of 16 Mercedes-AMG

