2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Never Stops Being Fun

There's a reason everybody says, "The answer is always Miata."

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata in red, from the passenger side with the roof up
1 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET

In a car industry where major upheavals feel like they're happening with increasing intensity, the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata is the best kind of familiar.

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, showing off the front clip
2 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET

This two-door, two-seat convertible stays true to its formula, offering an affordable way to have an absolute blast behind the wheel.

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, showing off the rear clip
3 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET

There's a good reason Mazda doesn't throw heaps of new stuff at the Miata with every successive model year: It doesn't need to.

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, shown from the front passenger one eighth profile
4 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET

For 2022, Mazda added new colors inside and out, in addition to something called Kinematic Posture Control, a driver-assist system that doles out dashes of rear-wheel braking while cornering to deliver better on-road feel.

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, shown from the front passenger three quarter profile
5 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET

Mazda says KPC is meant to help reduce body roll, although there's still plenty of it in my experience.

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, showing off the wheel in detail
6 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET

But that's not a bad thing.

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, showing the front end from above
7 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET

Cars that eliminate every inch of movement in spirited driving feel far too capable for most roads and most drivers, leading to the feeling that you'll never get every inch of performance out of the thing.

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, showing the front end from a lower angle
8 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET

The Miata bypasses that issue by letting the body pitch and roll under braking and while cornering.

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, showing the front passenger three quarter profile
9 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET

Not only does this better communicate when the car is reaching its limits, it makes those limits feel far more approachable at speeds that won't earn you a ticket.   

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, showing the front passenger one eighth profile
10 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, shown from the driver side
11 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, shown from the rear driver three-quarter profile
12 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, shown from the driver side one eighth profile
13 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, shown from the rear and above
14 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, shown from the rear at a lower angle
15 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, showing the trunk
16 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, shown from the passenger side rear three quarter profile
17 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, shown from the passenger side rear one eighth profile
18 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, showing the inline-4 engine
19 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, showing the cabin from outside the driver door
20 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, showing the cabin from outside and above
21 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, zoomed in on the infotainment knob
22 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, showing the physical gauge cluster
23 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, showing the seats
24 of 24 Andrew Krok/CNET

