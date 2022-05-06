2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Never Stops Being Fun

There's a reason everybody says, "The answer is always Miata."
In a car industry where major upheavals feel like they're happening with increasing intensity, the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata is the best kind of familiar.
This two-door, two-seat convertible stays true to its formula, offering an affordable way to have an absolute blast behind the wheel.
There's a good reason Mazda doesn't throw heaps of new stuff at the Miata with every successive model year: It doesn't need to.
For 2022, Mazda added new colors inside and out, in addition to something called Kinematic Posture Control, a driver-assist system that doles out dashes of rear-wheel braking while cornering to deliver better on-road feel.
Mazda says KPC is meant to help reduce body roll, although there's still plenty of it in my experience.
But that's not a bad thing.
Cars that eliminate every inch of movement in spirited driving feel far too capable for most roads and most drivers, leading to the feeling that you'll never get every inch of performance out of the thing.
The Miata bypasses that issue by letting the body pitch and roll under braking and while cornering.
Not only does this better communicate when the car is reaching its limits, it makes those limits feel far more approachable at speeds that won't earn you a ticket.
