2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo Makes Some Lovely Noise

While Maserati's most potent sport SUV can be a ton of fun, it can also be quite frustrating.
A Maserati is supposed to feel special, and in a lot of ways, the 2022 Levante Trofeo fulfills that requirement.
That said, there are some flaws in this gem that are awfully hard to look past.
It's a pendulum constantly oscillating between greatness and frustration, and the result is a luxury SUV that has a lot going for it, but it doesn't feel fully baked.
The first major swing comes from simply looking at the Levante Trofeo.
It's a very attractive SUV, with muscular fenders, a sharply creased hood and the corporate grille that looks better here than on either of Maserati's sedans.
This twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 puts out 580 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque, enough to shoot this ute to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.
The sounds coming from the tailpipes are simply excellent, whether it's in the standard Strada or the new balls-to-the-wall Corsa mode.
Even when I'm not being kind to it, the V8 is smooth and free of any unwanted harshness.
The eight-speed automatic transmission swaps gears with the same degree of silkiness, to the point where I never feel the need to take matters into my own hands via those fixed-position paddles.
