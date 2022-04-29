X

2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo Makes Some Lovely Noise

While Maserati's most potent sport SUV can be a ton of fun, it can also be quite frustrating.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio

2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, seen from the side
1 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET

A Maserati is supposed to feel special, and in a lot of ways, the 2022 Levante Trofeo fulfills that requirement.

2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, highlighting the front clip
2 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET

That said, there are some flaws in this gem that are awfully hard to look past.

2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, showing off the rear end silhouette
3 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET

It's a pendulum constantly oscillating between greatness and frustration, and the result is a luxury SUV that has a lot going for it, but it doesn't feel fully baked.

2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, showing a close-up of the badge
4 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET

The first major swing comes from simply looking at the Levante Trofeo.

2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, seen from the passenger side front eighth
5 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET

It's a very attractive SUV, with muscular fenders, a sharply creased hood and the corporate grille that looks better here than on either of Maserati's sedans.

2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, seen from the passenger side front quarter
6 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET

This twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 puts out 580 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque, enough to shoot this ute to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.

2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, highlighting the headlight and wheel shapes
7 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET

The sounds coming from the tailpipes are simply excellent, whether it's in the standard Strada or the new balls-to-the-wall Corsa mode.

2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, showing the front end from above
8 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET

Even when I'm not being kind to it, the V8 is smooth and free of any unwanted harshness.

2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, showing the front end from headlight height
9 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET

The eight-speed automatic transmission swaps gears with the same degree of silkiness, to the point where I never feel the need to take matters into my own hands via those fixed-position paddles.

2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, seen from the driver side front quarter
10 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET

Keep scrolling and clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo.

2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, seen from the driver side front eighth
11 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, seen from the driver side rear quarter
12 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, seen from the driver side rear eighth
13 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, showing the trunk capacity
14 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, seen from the rear above
15 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, seen from the rear at taillight height
16 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, seen from the passenger side rear eighth
17 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, seen from the passenger side rear quarter
18 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, showing the engine bay and its many red elements
19 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, showing the detail of the trident badge in the engine bay
20 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, showing the interior from through the driver's door
21 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, showing the interior from above
22 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, showing the center console details inside
23 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, showing the black leather seats with red contrast stitching
24 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, showing the embossed maserati badge in the headrests
25 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, showing the dashboard from the second row
26 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, showing off the driver's cockpit
27 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, close up details of the steering wheel
28 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, close up details of the gauge cluster
29 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, showing off the Uconnect-based infotainment
30 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo in red, showing the center console drive mode switches
31 of 31 Andrew Krok/CNET

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

92 Photos
The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
BMW's Theater Screen Is the Pinnacle of In-Car Entertainment

More Galleries

BMW's Theater Screen Is the Pinnacle of In-Car Entertainment

13 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
Mercedes' T-Class Van Is Totally Rad Forbidden Fruit

More Galleries

Mercedes' T-Class Van Is Totally Rad Forbidden Fruit

56 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos