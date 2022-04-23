2022 LiveWire One Isn't Cheap, but It Sure Is Charming

Living with the LiveWire for a while shows that electric motorcycles are ready for mass consumption, even if they're still expensive.
The LiveWire One may have ditched its Harley branding, but it's still the same powerhouse electric motorcycle.
We love the choice of premium components that make it feel more like a traditional motorcycle than some counterparts.
The LiveWire One also doesn't skimp on performance, with a big, torquey electric motor and 15.5-kilowatt-hour battery.
The adjustable Showa suspension makes it easy to set the LiveWire up for your personal riding style.
The control layout is typical Harley, with chunky buttons and individual turn signals on each control pod.
The LCD dash is large and legible, with plenty of configurable settings and lots of information for the rider.
The LiveWire One looks like a streetfighter with its forward-weighted stance.
The bike still rides like a dream, with plenty of power and sharp-enough handling.
We dig the more Apple-like aesthetic of the non-HD LiveWire.
The best part is that at $21,999, it's now considerably cheaper than before.
Keep scrolling for more pics of the 2022 LiveWire One.