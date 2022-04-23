/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 LiveWire One Isn't Cheap, but It Sure Is Charming

Living with the LiveWire for a while shows that electric motorcycles are ready for mass consumption, even if they're still expensive.

Kyle Hyatt
Kyle Hyatt

See full bio
White LiveWire One motorcycle
1 of 15 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The LiveWire One may have ditched its Harley branding, but it's still the same powerhouse electric motorcycle.

motorcycle LCD dash
2 of 15 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

We love the choice of premium components that make it feel more like a traditional motorcycle than some counterparts.

The LiveWire One from a three quarters rear view
3 of 15 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The LiveWire One also doesn't skimp on performance, with a big, torquey electric motor and 15.5-kilowatt-hour battery.

LiveWire One suspension
4 of 15 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The adjustable Showa suspension makes it easy to set the LiveWire up for your personal riding style.

20022 LiveWire One control pod
5 of 15 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The control layout is typical Harley, with chunky buttons and individual turn signals on each control pod.

2022 LiveWire One LCD dash
6 of 15 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The LCD dash is large and legible, with plenty of configurable settings and lots of information for the rider.

2022 LiveWire One from the side
7 of 15 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The LiveWire One looks like a streetfighter with its forward-weighted stance.

2022 LiveWire One more from the front
8 of 15 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The bike still rides like a dream, with plenty of power and sharp-enough handling.

Closeup of front half of LiveWire One
9 of 15 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

We dig the more Apple-like aesthetic of the non-HD LiveWire.

close-up of lower part of LiveWire One
10 of 15 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The best part is that at $21,999, it's now considerably cheaper than before.

2022 LiveWire One wheel
11 of 15 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more pics of the 2022 LiveWire One.

2022 LiveWire One from the front mostly
12 of 15 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2022 LiveWire One from the top
13 of 15 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2022 LiveWire One side mirror
14 of 15 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
App showing the bike's location and charge status
15 of 15 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

