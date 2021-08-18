2022 Lincoln Navigator freshens up with mild changes inside and out

With tweaks to aesthetics and creature comforts, the Navigator leans on what made this fourth-generation SUV great to begin with.
After four model years, Lincoln is bringing some solid changes to its three-row luxury SUV.
The 2022 Lincoln Navigator may not look all that different from its forebear, but there are some tweaks hiding in that mass of sheet metal.
Standard adaptive headlights bring slight changes to the front end, accompanied by new grille designs for both standard and Black Label variants.
In the middle of the dashboard is a new 13.2-inch infotainment display that drastically reduces the size of the screen's bezel while offering more digital real estate for the Sync 4 telematics system.
Sync should feel much snappier, too, thanks to double the computing power of previous models, and it now offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The most interesting technological addition is ActiveGlide, which is Lincoln's name for Ford's BlueCruise hands-free driver aid.
This getup combines adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and speed sign recognition to hold the vehicle in its lane and keep pace with traffic on certain premapped segments of highway.
Using a driver-monitoring camera, ActiveGlide will let drivers go hands-free on those stretches, so long as they keep their eyes on the road.
It'll arrive in dealerships early next year, and pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Lincoln Navigator.