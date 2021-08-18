/>
2022 Lincoln Navigator freshens up with mild changes inside and out

With tweaks to aesthetics and creature comforts, the Navigator leans on what made this fourth-generation SUV great to begin with.

Andrew Krok
2022 Lincoln Navigator
1 of 48 Lincoln

After four model years, Lincoln is bringing some solid changes to its three-row luxury SUV. 

2022 Lincoln Navigator
2 of 48 Lincoln

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator may not look all that different from its forebear, but there are some tweaks hiding in that mass of sheet metal. 

2022 Lincoln Navigator
3 of 48 Lincoln

Standard adaptive headlights bring slight changes to the front end, accompanied by new grille designs for both standard and Black Label variants.

2022 Lincoln Navigator
4 of 48 Lincoln

In the middle of the dashboard is a new 13.2-inch infotainment display that drastically reduces the size of the screen's bezel while offering more digital real estate for the Sync 4 telematics system. 

2022 Lincoln Navigator
5 of 48 Lincoln

Sync should feel much snappier, too, thanks to double the computing power of previous models, and it now offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2022 Lincoln Navigator
6 of 48 Lincoln

The most interesting technological addition is ActiveGlide, which is Lincoln's name for Ford's BlueCruise hands-free driver aid. 

2022 Lincoln Navigator
7 of 48 Lincoln

This getup combines adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and speed sign recognition to hold the vehicle in its lane and keep pace with traffic on certain premapped segments of highway. 

2022 Lincoln Navigator
8 of 48 Lincoln

Using a driver-monitoring camera, ActiveGlide will let drivers go hands-free on those stretches, so long as they keep their eyes on the road.

2022 Lincoln Navigator
9 of 48 Lincoln

It'll arrive in dealerships early next year, and pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.

2022 Lincoln Navigator
10 of 48 Lincoln

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Lincoln Navigator.

