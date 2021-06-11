2022 Lexus NX crossover looks better inside and out

A redesign brings multiple hybrid powertrains, new features and a much-needed tech overhaul to Lexus' compact SUV.
The redesigned NX crossover might be Lexus' most important vehicle since the original RX.
The compact SUV rides on Toyota's latest TNGA platform, and it looks a lot better.
This rear-end treatment with the new Lexus script will be applied to the brand's whole lineup.
Most importantly, the NX brings a completely new touchscreen infotainment system.
Called Lexus Interface, the system was designed in-house and is super slick to look at and use.
A 9.8-inch screen is standard, but this 14-inch unit is optional.
The 2022 NX is available with four different powertrains, with the base NX 250 using a 203-hp naturally aspirated inline-4 and the NX 350 getting a turbo four with 275 hp.
In addition to the regular NX 350h hybrid, there's a new NX 450h Plus that's Lexus' first plug-in hybrid ever.
The NX 450h Plus has an electric range of 36 miles.
