2022 Lexus LX 600 is the only Land Cruiser we're going to get

Luckily its wildly more sophisticated than the outgoing model and still looks like it'll be ultra capable off-road.

Kyle Hyatt
2022 Lexus LX 600

The 2022 Lexus LX 600 is the first totally new LX in over a decade.

Gone is the underpowered, inefficient old V8.

Now we get a more powerful, torquier twin-turbo V6.

We also now get a new 10-speed automatic transmission to replace the old eight-speed.

The LX also benefits from tons of new tech, especially in the infotainment department.

Now we get a 12.3-inch touchscreen, with an additional 7-inch touchscreen below it.

The paired with a digital instrument cluster should make for a much more modern feeling cabin.

Of course, the LX still has tons of off-road chops with height-adjustable suspension, Crawl Control and Multi-Terrain Select.

It will still very likely be one of the most go-anywhere large SUVs you can buy when it debuts.

Lexus expects the 2022 LX 600 to hit dealers in Q1 of next year.

