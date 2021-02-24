2022 Land Rover Defender gets a V8 and a new top Carpathian Edition trim

The Land Rover Defender is entering its second model year and already big changes are afoot.
The biggest of these is the addition of a supercharged V8 engine to the lineup.
This V8 is the same unit we've known and loved in other Jaguar Land Rover products.
In the Defender it produces 518 horsepower and 461 pound-feet of torque.
The 2022 Defender also gets a brand-new halo trim known as the Carpathian Edition.
This trim level features an exclusive paint color scheme and a matte paint protection film applied at the factory.
Land Rover's changes for the V8 model include a new Terrain Response mode for tarmac and loose surfaces like gravel.
There is also a yaw controller for the electronically controlled rear differential.
Inside, buyers can now option a larger 11.4-inch touchscreen for their infotainment system.
The standard screen remains at 10 inches.