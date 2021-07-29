/>
X

Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition is a callback to the Camel Trophy

Only 220 will be sold, and it includes possible entry into a new off-road competition.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
2022-land-rover-defender-camel-trophy-edition-110
1 of 10 Land Rover

Land Rover's latest special edition Defender pays tribute to a legendary off-road competition. 

2022-land-rover-defender-camel-trophy-edition-111
2 of 10 Land Rover

Called the Defender Trophy Edition, it has a rad livery that harkens back to the Camel Trophy.

2022-land-rover-defender-camel-trophy-edition-112
3 of 10 Land Rover

It gets a beige wrap, retro graphics and lots of beige accents.

2022-land-rover-defender-camel-trophy-edition-113
4 of 10 Land Rover

The Defender Trophy also comes with a winch, roof rack, side ladder and underbody protection.

2022-land-rover-defender-camel-trophy-edition-114
5 of 10 Land Rover

It's based on the Defender 110 in X-Dynamic SE trim with the six-cylinder engine.

2022-land-rover-defender-camel-trophy-edition-115
6 of 10 Land Rover

Only 220 will be built, with a starting price of $91,150.

2022-land-rover-defender-camel-trophy-edition-116
7 of 10 Land Rover

Purchasing a Trophy Edition comes with an invitation to enter Land Rover's new US Trophy Competition in October, 2021.

2022-land-rover-defender-camel-trophy-edition-117
8 of 10 Land Rover

This one-day event will see 90 teams competing in a range of on- and off-road activities.

2022-land-rover-defender-camel-trophy-edition-118
9 of 10 Land Rover

The winner will go on to compete in the Land Rover Trophy Competition at Eastnor Castle in the UK in early 2022.

2022-land-rover-defender-camel-trophy-edition-119
10 of 10 Land Rover

Now let's hope it leads to Land Rover creating even more rad events.

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

65 Photos
Nintendo Switch: The 37 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 37 best games to play in 2021

38 Photos
2022 Toyota Tundra teasers give a glimpse of what's to come

More Galleries

2022 Toyota Tundra teasers give a glimpse of what's to come

8 Photos
2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 wants to coddle at every opportunity

More Galleries

2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 wants to coddle at every opportunity

48 Photos
2022 BMW R18 B and Transcontinental have big bagger style with German tech

More Galleries

2022 BMW R18 B and Transcontinental have big bagger style with German tech

75 Photos
2022 Acura MDX: Sharper and smarter

More Galleries

2022 Acura MDX: Sharper and smarter

29 Photos
2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S is the face of H-D's sea change

More Galleries

2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S is the face of H-D's sea change

45 Photos