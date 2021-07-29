Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition is a callback to the Camel Trophy

Only 220 will be sold, and it includes possible entry into a new off-road competition.
Land Rover's latest special edition Defender pays tribute to a legendary off-road competition.
Called the Defender Trophy Edition, it has a rad livery that harkens back to the Camel Trophy.
It gets a beige wrap, retro graphics and lots of beige accents.
The Defender Trophy also comes with a winch, roof rack, side ladder and underbody protection.
It's based on the Defender 110 in X-Dynamic SE trim with the six-cylinder engine.
Only 220 will be built, with a starting price of $91,150.
Purchasing a Trophy Edition comes with an invitation to enter Land Rover's new US Trophy Competition in October, 2021.
This one-day event will see 90 teams competing in a range of on- and off-road activities.
The winner will go on to compete in the Land Rover Trophy Competition at Eastnor Castle in the UK in early 2022.
Now let's hope it leads to Land Rover creating even more rad events.