2022 Kia K5 GT-Line Packs a Whole Lot of Value

For a starting price of $28,000, the K5 seems like an absolute steal.
$28,000 may not get you much these days, but it'll get you a Kia K5 GT-Line, and that's plenty.
The GT-Line, as the name suggests, is not the full-fat GT that puts down front-tire-shredding amounts of horsepower.
Instead, it's all about keeping up appearances, and in that vein, I'm a fan.
This K5 wears the same aggressive bumpers, wheels, grille and spoiler as the GT, and combined with the $445 Wolf Grey paint job, it's a looker.
While the Kia K5 GT offers a stonkin' 290 horsepower routed through the front wheels, the GT-Line model keeps things more sedate.
Its 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 gas engine doesn't make the best sounds at higher revs, but its 180-hp, 195-pound-foot output is more than enough motive force for 99% of situations.
This engine is plenty happy to play, but it's also equally at home when you're just cruisin', its eight-speed automatic transmission smoothly swapping gears in the background.
The pedals offer the right level of sensitivity to keep heads from bobbing about.
The AWD GT-Line offers an EPA-estimated 25 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 28 mpg combined.
