2022 Kia Carnival is a sharp-dressed van

Replacing the Sedona, Kia's new Carnival is a really attractive van.
This stylish thing is Kia's new Carnival minivan.
The Carnival is the replacement for the Sedona in the US.
The interior is really luxurious and packed with all of Kia's latest tech.
These optional VIP Lounge chairs look comfy as heck.
Kia says the Carnival has best-in-class cargo space behind its first row of seats.
