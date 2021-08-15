2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: The full-size fancy-pants Jeep

Jeep is going all in, looking to compete not only with standard large SUVs, but also luxury models.
This is the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer.
And this is the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.
Think of the Grand Wagoneer as a normal Wagoneer, but with a little more of everything.
However, both models have lots of interior screens.
The lower climate control screen pivots up to reveal a storage cubby with available wireless charging and power outlets.
Under the hood of the Grand Wagoneer is a 6.4-liter V8 with 471 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.
The Grand Wagoneer gets a 5.7-liter V8 with an eTorque mild-hybrid system standard. This engine isn't quite as powerful, with just 392 hp and 404 lb-ft of torque.
Both rigs have three rows with room for seven or eight passengers.
The Wagoneer can tow a maximum of 10,000 pounds.
The Wagoneer can be equipped with an off-road package that includes skid plates, air suspension and an electronic limited-slip differential.
A two-wheel-drive Wagoneer starts at $59,995 including an outrageous $2,000 destination fee. A four-wheel-drive Wagoneer starts at $72,995 including destination, while the four-wheel-drive-only Grand Wagoneer starts at $88,995 including destination. A top-trim Grand Wagoneer is a staggering $105,995.
Keep scrolling for more photos of these upscale Jeeps.