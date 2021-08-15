/>
X

2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: The full-size fancy-pants Jeep

Jeep is going all in, looking to compete not only with standard large SUVs, but also luxury models.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
1 of 32 Jeep

This is the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
2 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow

And this is the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
3 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Think of the Grand Wagoneer as a normal Wagoneer, but with a little more of everything. 

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
4 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow

However, both models have lots of interior screens.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
5 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The lower climate control screen pivots up to reveal a storage cubby with available wireless charging and power outlets.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
6 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Under the hood of the Grand Wagoneer is a 6.4-liter V8 with 471 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer
7 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Grand Wagoneer gets a 5.7-liter V8 with an eTorque mild-hybrid system standard. This engine isn't quite as powerful, with just 392 hp and 404 lb-ft of torque.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
8 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Both rigs have three rows with room for seven or eight passengers.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
9 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Wagoneer can tow a maximum of 10,000 pounds. 

2022 Jeep Wagoneer
10 of 32 Jeep

The Wagoneer can be equipped with an off-road package that includes skid plates, air suspension and an electronic limited-slip differential.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
11 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow

A two-wheel-drive Wagoneer starts at $59,995 including an outrageous $2,000 destination fee. A four-wheel-drive Wagoneer starts at $72,995 including destination, while the four-wheel-drive-only Grand Wagoneer starts at $88,995 including destination. A top-trim Grand Wagoneer is a staggering $105,995.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
12 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of these upscale Jeeps.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
13 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
14 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
15 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
16 of 32 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
17 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
18 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
19 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
20 of 32 Jeep
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
21 of 32 Jeep
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
22 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
23 of 32 Jeep
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
24 of 32 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
25 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
26 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
27 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
28 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
29 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
30 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
31 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
32 of 32 Emme Hall/Roadshow

More Galleries

Stellar 2021 Perseid meteor shower shines in shots from around the world

More Galleries

Stellar 2021 Perseid meteor shower shines in shots from around the world

15 Photos
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 reignites the 1980s dream machine

More Galleries

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 reignites the 1980s dream machine

53 Photos
2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: The full-size fancy-pants Jeep

More Galleries

2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: The full-size fancy-pants Jeep

32 Photos
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes in two looks and lots of colors

More Galleries

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes in two looks and lots of colors

23 Photos
The Z Flip 3 has an eye-catching design and comes in 7 colors

More Galleries

The Z Flip 3 has an eye-catching design and comes in 7 colors

30 Photos
2022 Chevy Bolt EUV is a rear legroom champ

More Galleries

2022 Chevy Bolt EUV is a rear legroom champ

29 Photos
Bugatti Bolide hypercar will soon be a reality

More Galleries

Bugatti Bolide hypercar will soon be a reality

10 Photos