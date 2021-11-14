2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee goes for high-class rugged looks

The fifth generation of this midsize SUV gets a bit of an overhaul with streamlined good looks and capability to boot.
This is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Trailhawk trim.
Look, it can wave!
For 2022 the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk gets a disconnecting front sway bar for more articulation.
Low-range four-wheel drive and an air suspension mean you can get your family further afield.
However, you can also go fancy-pants with the Summit Reserve trim.
It's also available with a two-speed transfer case, but the tires aren't as aggressive as those on the Trailhawk.
Either way, it's a handsome fellow.
A passenger screen that can run Fire TV is optional, so co-drivers can help out with navigation or just relax.
Plenty of room in the Grand Cherokee and a digital rearview mirror is also available. Fill it to the brim!
Keep scrolling for more photos of this rugged SUV.