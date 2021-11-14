/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee goes for high-class rugged looks

The fifth generation of this midsize SUV gets a bit of an overhaul with streamlined good looks and capability to boot.

Emme Hall
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
1 of 43 Jeep

This is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Trailhawk trim.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Look, it can wave!

Look, it can wave!

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
3 of 43 Jeep

For 2022 the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk gets a disconnecting front sway bar for more articulation.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4 of 43 Jeep

Low-range four-wheel drive and an air suspension mean you can get your family further afield.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
5 of 43 Jeep

However, you can also go fancy-pants with the Summit Reserve trim.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
6 of 43 Jeep

It's also available with a two-speed transfer case, but the tires aren't as aggressive as those on the Trailhawk.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
7 of 43 Jeep

Either way, it's a handsome fellow.

2022-jeep-grand-cherokee-137
8 of 43 Jeep

A passenger screen that can run Fire TV is optional, so co-drivers can help out with navigation or just relax.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
9 of 43 Jeep

Plenty of room in the Grand Cherokee and a digital rearview mirror is also available. Fill it to the brim!

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
10 of 43 Jeep

Keep scrolling for more photos of this rugged SUV.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
11 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
12 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
13 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
14 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
15 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
16 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
17 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
18 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
19 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
20 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
21 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
22 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
23 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
24 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
25 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
26 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
27 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
28 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
29 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
30 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
31 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
32 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
33 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
34 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
35 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
36 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
37 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
38 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
39 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
40 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
41 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
42 of 43 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
43 of 43 Jeep

