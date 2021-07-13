2022 Jeep Compass: Interior boost, exterior tweaks

The refreshed Jeep Compass gets a welcome upgrade to its interior.
It's always been a good-looking compact crossover, but now it has a more streamlined front fascia.
Out back the taillights have been tightened up just a bit.
The Trailhawk trim gets red tow hooks and new red and black hood decals.
The biggest gains are in the interior, with a more sophisticated design overall.
The front seats have available heating and cooling.
A new available 10-inch touchscreen runs the excellent Uconnect 5 infotainment system.
Four-wheel drive models get modes for auto, snow, sport and sand/mud.
The Trailhawk trim also gets a rock mode and hill-descent control.
The 2022 Jeep Compass will hit dealerships this fall. Keep scrolling for more photos.