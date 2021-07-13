/>
X

2022 Jeep Compass: Interior boost, exterior tweaks

The refreshed Jeep Compass gets a welcome upgrade to its interior.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
2022 Jeep Compass
1 of 26 Jeep

This is the 2022 Jeep Compass.

2022 Jeep Compass
2 of 26 Jeep

It's always been a good-looking compact crossover, but now it has a more streamlined front fascia.

2022 Jeep Compass
3 of 26 Jeep

Out back the taillights have been tightened up just a bit.

2022 Jeep Compass
4 of 26 Jeep

The Trailhawk trim gets red tow hooks and new red and black hood decals.

2022 Jeep Compass
5 of 26 Jeep

The biggest gains are in the interior, with a more sophisticated design overall.

2022 Jeep Compass
6 of 26 Jeep

The front seats have available heating and cooling.

2022 Jeep Compass
7 of 26 Jeep

A new available 10-inch touchscreen runs the excellent Uconnect 5 infotainment system.

2022 Jeep Compass
8 of 26 Jeep

Four-wheel drive models get modes for auto, snow, sport and sand/mud. 

2022 Jeep Compass
9 of 26 Jeep

The Trailhawk trim also gets a rock mode and hill-descent control.

2022 Jeep Compass
10 of 26 Jeep

The 2022 Jeep Compass will hit dealerships this fall. Keep scrolling for more photos.

2022 Jeep Compass
11 of 26 Jeep
2022 Jeep Compass
12 of 26 Jeep
2022 Jeep Compass
13 of 26 Jeep
2022 Jeep Compass
14 of 26 Jeep
2022 Jeep Compass
15 of 26 Jeep
2022 Jeep Compass
16 of 26 Jeep
2022 Jeep Compass
17 of 26 Jeep
2022 Jeep Compass
18 of 26 Jeep
2022 Jeep Compass
19 of 26 Jeep
2022 Jeep Compass
20 of 26 Jeep
2022 Jeep Compass
21 of 26 Jeep
2022 Jeep Compass
22 of 26 Jeep
2022 Jeep Compass
23 of 26 Jeep
2022 Jeep Compass
24 of 26 Jeep
2022 Jeep Compass
25 of 26 Jeep
2022 Jeep Compass
26 of 26 Jeep

More Galleries

2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion edition is not for everyone

More Galleries

2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion edition is not for everyone

19 Photos
Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine is something else

More Galleries

Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine is something else

5 Photos
2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S puts the 'sports' back in Sportster

More Galleries

2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S puts the 'sports' back in Sportster

10 Photos
Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic: See the space dream come to life

More Galleries

Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic: See the space dream come to life

15 Photos
2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster will have a high-tech, kinda retro cabin

More Galleries

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster will have a high-tech, kinda retro cabin

16 Photos
2022 Hyundai Elantra N: The 'hot sedan' debuts

More Galleries

2022 Hyundai Elantra N: The 'hot sedan' debuts

12 Photos
Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin: See how his journey to space is taking flight

More Galleries

Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin: See how his journey to space is taking flight

17 Photos