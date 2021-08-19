/>
2022 Infiniti QX80 boasts updated dashboard tech

It's not much different on the outside, but Infiniti's luxury three-row SUV's dashboard is home to new tech and a larger screen.

Antuan Goodwin
The new 2022 Infiniti QX80 has been revealed at an event in New York this week.

There's not much different on the outside, but the dashboard is home to a new and standard 12.3-inch InTouch display.

This appears to be the same system that will also be in the recently revealed QX60, offering much more room to display the standard navigation maps.

Android Auto functionality is retained this generation, requiring just a USB connection.

Apple CarPlay users will now be able to connect wirelessly to enjoy their favorite apps.

Leather seating is standard across all three of the QX80's rows, as are heated surfaces for the first two rows.

Output is still stated at 400 ponies and 413 pound-feet from the 5.6-liter V8.

The updated QX80 is expected to go on sale later this year alongside its smaller sibling, the QX60. Pricing for the three-row model has not yet been announced. 

Keep going for more photos of the 2022 Infiniti QX80.

