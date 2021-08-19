2022 Infiniti QX80 updated with 12.3-inch InTouch display

Infiniti

The 2021 New York Auto Show may have been canceled, but that hasn't stopped Infiniti from debuting the 2022 model year update for its QX80 SUV today in the Big Apple at an art installation. The three-row SUV looks largely identical to last year's QX80 save for one very big change to the dashboard experience.

The QX80 now boasts a new 12.3-inch, widescreen touchscreen display powered by the Infiniti InTouch infotainment software suite -- the very same unit we've seen in the two-row 2022 QX60 revealed a few months ago. The enlarged screen is now standard equipment for all trim levels, along with navigation with lane guidance from Infiniti's InTouch Connected Services. The new standard technology suite also upgrades to wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity. Meanwhile, people who prever Android Auto can still bring their favorite maps and apps to the party via a USB connection.

Beyond the dashboard, the 2022 QX80 features standard leather trim for all three of its rows with heated surfaces for the first and second rows. The engine room is still home to the automaker's 5.6-liter V8, sending 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission. Infiniti All-Mode four-wheel drive is also available as an option.

The 2022 Infiniti QX80 should join the also newly unveiled QX60 going on sale this fall. Pricing for the updated QX80 has not yet been announced, but likely won't stray too far from the current model's $70,545 starting MSRP, including destination charges.