2022 Infiniti QX60 prototype shows off its sleeker looks

The QX60 Monograph concept showed us what to expect, but have another a look at the production SUV cloaked in camo.
Hey, look it's the 2022 QX60!
Well, sort of.
It's covered up by camouflage, but this is it.
Infiniti released these images alongside news of the SUV's powertrain.
The new QX60 will feature a 3.5-liter V6 and a new nine-speed automatic transmission.
We already got a great look at the upcoming SUV via the QX60 Monograph.
It'll take a lot of elements from the QX50, but defintely looks more upright and SUV-ish.
From Infiniti's tone, it appears we'll see the SUV soon.
