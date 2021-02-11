2022 Infiniti QX60 prototype shows off its sleeker looks

The QX60 Monograph concept showed us what to expect, but have another a look at the production SUV cloaked in camo.

2022 Infiniti QX60 prototype
Hey, look it's the 2022 QX60!

2022 Infiniti QX60 prototype
Well, sort of.

2022 Infiniti QX60 prototype
It's covered up by camouflage, but this is it.

2022 Infiniti QX60 prototype
Infiniti released these images alongside news of the SUV's powertrain.

2022 Infiniti QX60 prototype
The new QX60 will feature a 3.5-liter V6 and a new nine-speed automatic transmission.

2022 Infiniti QX60 prototype
We already got a great look at the upcoming SUV via the QX60 Monograph.

2022 Infiniti QX60 prototype
It'll take a lot of elements from the QX50, but defintely looks more upright and SUV-ish.

2022 Infiniti QX60 prototype
From Infiniti's tone, it appears we'll see the SUV soon.

