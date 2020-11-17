2022 Infiniti QX55 is the only Japanese crossover-coupe

The new QX55 is basically a QX50 with a cooler roofline inspired by the first-gen FX.

2022 Infiniti QX55


The new Infiniti QX55 is essentially a "coupe" version of the QX50.

2022 Infiniti QX55


The swoopier roofline is directly inspired by that of the original FX crossover.

2022 Infiniti QX55


Twenty-inch wheels are standard, and the QX55 also has more aggressive front and rear bumpers.

2022 Infiniti QX55


Despite the tapering roof, the QX55 doesn't lose that much cargo space or headroom compared to the QX50.

2022 Infiniti QX55


The interior of the QX55 is pretty much identical to the QX50's.

2022 Infiniti QX55


This new red-and-black color scheme is exclusive to the QX55.

2022 Infiniti QX55


The only powertrain is Infiniti's VC-Turbo engine, which makes 268 horsepower, and all-wheel drive is standard.

2022 Infiniti QX55


Standard equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging with wireless Apple CarPlay, and a bunch of active-safety tech.

2022 Infiniti QX55


The QX55 will go on sale in spring 2021.

2022 Infiniti QX55


Keep swiping to see more of the 2022 Infiniti QX55.

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

