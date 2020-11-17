The new QX55 is basically a QX50 with a cooler roofline inspired by the first-gen FX.
The new Infiniti QX55 is essentially a "coupe" version of the QX50.
The swoopier roofline is directly inspired by that of the original FX crossover.
Twenty-inch wheels are standard, and the QX55 also has more aggressive front and rear bumpers.
Despite the tapering roof, the QX55 doesn't lose that much cargo space or headroom compared to the QX50.
The interior of the QX55 is pretty much identical to the QX50's.
This new red-and-black color scheme is exclusive to the QX55.
The only powertrain is Infiniti's VC-Turbo engine, which makes 268 horsepower, and all-wheel drive is standard.
Standard equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging with wireless Apple CarPlay, and a bunch of active-safety tech.
The QX55 will go on sale in spring 2021.
Keep swiping to see more of the 2022 Infiniti QX55.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2022 Infiniti QX55 is the only Japanese crossover-coupe
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.