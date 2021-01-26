2022 Indian FTR 1200 gets some new tricks and new trims

The Indian FTR is back for 2022 with its first major update since its launch.
The bike remains largely unchanged, but Indian has added a few quality-of-life mods to entice buyers.
Indian has included its rear-cylinder deactivation technology to help reduce heat felt by the rider when stopped.
It also changed the FTR to 17-inch wheels which should help sharpen handling and increase tire election.
It narrowed the ProTaper handlebars slightly, to make it feel more nimble.
It also dropped the "1200" part of the name and changed the name of the individual models.
Now you can buy an FTR, FTR S, FTR R Carbon or an FTR Rally.
The pricing structure also remains largely unchanged for 2022.
Bikes are expected to hit dealers in late Spring of 2021.
Indian is offering a full line of factory accessories for the FTR to help buyers customize their bikes.