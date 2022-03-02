/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus Winners Announced

With 65 models to choose from, getting a supersafe car is easier than ever.

c3b3-c-c-400x400
Kyle Hyatt
c3b3-c-c-400x400

Kyle Hyatt

2021 Acura TLX
1 of 65 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced its 2022 Top Safety Pick Plus winners Feb. 24.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback
2 of 65 Craig Cole/Roadshow

Honda Civic Hatchback

These vehicles aced all six of IIHS' tough crash tests.

2022 Honda Civic
3 of 65 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Honda Civic

They have vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian frontal crash avoidance systems that rank as Advanced or Superior.

2021 Honda Insight
4 of 65 Honda

Honda Insight

They also have Acceptable or Good headlights.

2021 Mazda3 Turbo Hatchback
5 of 65 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Mazda Mazda3 Hatchback

The best part is that this year's list is huge.

2021 Mazda3 turbo
6 of 65 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Mazda Mazda3 Sedan

That means it's easier than ever for someone to pick a safe new car.

21my-crosstrek-hybrid-hero
7 of 65 Subaru

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

There are 65 winners.

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
8 of 65 Craig Cole/Roadshow

Honda Accord

Those winners are spread across 10 categories.

2021 Kia K5 GT
9 of 65 Craig Cole/Roadshow

Kia K5

So no matter your needs for shape or price, you're covered.

2022 Nissan Altima
10 of 65 Nissan

Nissan Altima

IIHS is making things tougher next year, though, so expect this list to shrink.

2020 Nissan Maxima
11 of 65 Craig Cole/Roadshow

Nissan Maxima

Keep scrolling for more IIHS 2022 Top Safety Pick Plus winners.

2020-subaru-legacy-sport-72
12 of 65 Jon Wong/Roadshow

Subaru Legacy

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
13 of 65 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Subaru Outback

2021-toyota-camry-trd-74
14 of 65 Jon Wong/Roadshow

Toyota Camry

2021 Acura TLX Type S
15 of 65 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Acura TLX

2021 Lexus ES 350
16 of 65 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Lexus ES 350

2022 Lexus IS 500
17 of 65 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Lexus IS

Tesla Model 3
18 of 65 Tesla

Tesla Model 3

2020 Volvo S60 Polestar
19 of 65 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Volvo S60

2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition
20 of 65 Volvo

Volvo S60 Recharge

2021 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 AWD
21 of 65 Craig Cole/Roadshow

Volvo V60 Cross Country

2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
22 of 65 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Kia Stinger

2021 Audi A6 Sport
23 of 65 Audi

Audi A6

2020 Audi A6 Allroad
24 of 65 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Audi A6 Allroad

2021 Audi A7 PHEV
25 of 65 Audi

Audi A7

2022 Genesis G70
26 of 65 Genesis

Genesis G70

2022 Genesis G80 Sport
27 of 65 Genesis

Genesis G80

2020 Genesis G90
28 of 65 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Genesis G90

2022 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic
29 of 65 Craig Cole/Roadshow

Mercedes E-Class

2022 Chevy Trailblazer AWD Activ
30 of 65 Craig Cole/Roadshow

Chevy Trailblazer

bronco-sport-promo
31 of 65 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Ford Bronco Sport

2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV
32 of 65 Hyundai

Hyundai Tucson

cx-5-promo
33 of 65 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Mazda CX-5

2021 Mazda CX-30
34 of 65 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Mazda CX-30

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
35 of 65 Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Outlander

2022 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD
36 of 65

Nissan Rogue

2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-121
37 of 65 Volvo

Volvo C40 Recharge

2022-volvo-xc40-recharge-ev-110
38 of 65 James Chrosniak/Roadshow

Volvo XC40 Recharge

2020 Volvo XC40
39 of 65 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Volvo XC40

2022 Ford Explorer ST Line
40 of 65 Ford

Ford Explorer

2020 Hyundai Palisade in New Orleans
41 of 65 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Hyundai Palisade

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
42 of 65 Hyundai

Hyundai Santa Fe

2021-mazda-cx-9-signature-69
43 of 65 Jon Wong/Roadshow

Mazda CX-9

2019 Nissan Murano
44 of 65 Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow

Nissan Murano

2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition
45 of 65 Craig Cole/Roadshow

Subaru Ascent

2022-toyota-highlander-bronze-001
46 of 65 Toyota

Toyota Highlander

2021 VW ID4 AWD Pro
47 of 65 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Volkswagen ID 4

2022 Acura MDX
48 of 65 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Acura MDX

2022 Acura RDX A-Spec
49 of 65 Craig Cole/Roadshow

Acura RDX

2021 Audi Q5 Sportback
50 of 65 Audi

Audi Q5 Sportback

2021 Audi Q5 PHEV
51 of 65 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Audi Q5

2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport Platinum AWD
52 of 65 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Cadillac XT6

2021 Genesis GV80
53 of 65 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Genesis GV80

2022 Genesis GV70
54 of 65 Genesis

Genesis GV70

2020 Hyundai Nexo
55 of 65 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Hyundai Nexo

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
56 of 65 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2021 Tesla Model Y
57 of 65 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Tesla Model Y

2022-volvo-xc60-b6-r-design-121
58 of 65 Volvo

Volvo XC60

2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
59 of 65 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Volvo XC60 Recharge

2020 Volvo XC90 T8 eAWD
60 of 65 Craig Cole/Roadshow

Volvo XC90 and XC90 Recharge

audi-q4-e-tron-suv-116
61 of 65 Audi

Audi E-Tron

audi-q4-e-tron-sportback-107
62 of 65 Audi

Audi E-Tron Sportback

2021 Honda Odyssey
63 of 65 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Honda Odyssey

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Mopar Accessories Promo Image
64 of 65 Chrysler

Chrysler Pacifica

2021 Toyota Sienna
65 of 65 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Toyota Sienna

