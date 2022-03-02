2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus Winners Announced

1 of 65 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus Winners
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced its 2022 Top Safety Pick Plus winners Feb. 24.
Honda Civic Hatchback
These vehicles aced all six of IIHS' tough crash tests.
Honda Civic
They have vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian frontal crash avoidance systems that rank as Advanced or Superior.
Honda Insight
They also have Acceptable or Good headlights.
Mazda Mazda3 Hatchback
The best part is that this year's list is huge.
Mazda Mazda3 Sedan
That means it's easier than ever for someone to pick a safe new car.
Honda Accord
Those winners are spread across 10 categories.
Kia K5
So no matter your needs for shape or price, you're covered.
Nissan Altima
IIHS is making things tougher next year, though, so expect this list to shrink.
Nissan Maxima
Keep scrolling for more IIHS 2022 Top Safety Pick Plus winners.
Volvo XC90 and XC90 Recharge
