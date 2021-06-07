/>

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is as efficient as it is stylish

Hyundai's gasoline-electric Tucson checks all the right boxes.

Steven Ewing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Say hi to the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.

The Tucson is one cool-looking SUV.

The interior is stylish and comfy as heck, too.

Limited Hybrid models roll on 19-inch wheels.

The Tucson's awesome LED running lights are standard.

Even the taillights have an awesome LED design.

Tucson Hybrids are powered by a 1.6-liter turbo I4 and electric motor.

All told, the all-wheel-drive Tucson Hybrid should return 38 mpg combined.

Pricing for the Tucson Hybrid start just over $30,000.

Keep scrolling or clicking for more photos of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.

