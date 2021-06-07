2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is as efficient as it is stylish

1 of 38 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Say hi to the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.
The Tucson is one cool-looking SUV.
The interior is stylish and comfy as heck, too.
Limited Hybrid models roll on 19-inch wheels.
The Tucson's awesome LED running lights are standard.
Even the taillights have an awesome LED design.
Tucson Hybrids are powered by a 1.6-liter turbo I4 and electric motor.
All told, the all-wheel-drive Tucson Hybrid should return 38 mpg combined.
Pricing for the Tucson Hybrid start just over $30,000.
Keep scrolling or clicking for more photos of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.
