Hyundai released US-spec photos and details for the redesigned Tucson crossover.

The new Tucson is longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model. It has more interior space and cargo room.

Hyundai calls the design language Parametric Dynamics, which basically means it has complex surfacing and cool details.

The Tucson looks like nothing else on the road while remaining distinctively a Hyundai.

The LED running lights appear hidden as part of the grille when the car is off.

The base engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, but the Tucson will be available with both a powerful hybrid powertrain and a plug-in hybrid setup that use a 1.6-liter turbo four.

The Interspace interior design theme creates a tiered dashboard design with a sleek wraparound look.

Top trim levels get a 10.2-inch touchscreen that does away with physical buttons and knobs.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson goes on sale in spring 2021.

Keep scrolling to see more photos of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson.

2022 Hyundai Tucson has wacky styling with hidden headlights

