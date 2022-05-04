2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Looks More Rugged but Isn't

1 of 49 Daniel Golson/CNET
The Hyundai Santa Fe gains a new XRT trim level for 2022.
It adds dark trim elements, faux skid plates and roof rails.
The XRT does look pretty cool.
The black 18-inch wheels wear the same all-season tires as other Santa Fe models.
The interior is exactly the same.
The standard cloth seats look and feel great.
Sadly the XRT is only available with a sluggish 191-hp naturally aspirated engine.
All-wheel drive is optional.
The XRT costs $1,795 more than an AWD Santa Fe SEL.
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Santa Fe XRT.
