2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Looks More Rugged but Isn't

Blacked-out trim, faux skid plates and roof rails are the main styling changes.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT
The Hyundai Santa Fe gains a new XRT trim level for 2022.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT
It adds dark trim elements, faux skid plates and roof rails.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT
The XRT does look pretty cool.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT
The black 18-inch wheels wear the same all-season tires as other Santa Fe models.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT
The interior is exactly the same.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT
The standard cloth seats look and feel great.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT
Sadly the XRT is only available with a sluggish 191-hp naturally aspirated engine.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT
All-wheel drive is optional.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT
The XRT costs $1,795 more than an AWD Santa Fe SEL.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Santa Fe XRT.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT
