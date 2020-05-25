2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz will be a true compact pickup

We spotted Hyundai's upcoming truck in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The 2022 Santa Cruz will be Hyundai's first pickup, and we spotted one in Michigan.
The Santa Cruz will be based on the next-gen Tucson crossover and will likely be around a foot shorter than a Honda Ridgeline.
Unlike the original 2015 Santa Cruz concept, the production truck will have four regular-size doors.
The Santa Cruz looks to have an angular and blocky design with a large grille and cladding around the wheel arches.
We don't know about powertrains, but a turbocharged four-cylinder and all-wheel drive are likely.
Hyundai says the Santa Cruz will go into production in Alabama in 2021.
