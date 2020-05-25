2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz will be a true compact pickup

We spotted Hyundai's upcoming truck in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

1 of 6
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The 2022 Santa Cruz will be Hyundai's first pickup, and we spotted one in Michigan.

2 of 6
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The Santa Cruz will be based on the next-gen Tucson crossover and will likely be around a foot shorter than a Honda Ridgeline.

3 of 6
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Unlike the original 2015 Santa Cruz concept, the production truck will have four regular-size doors.

4 of 6
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The Santa Cruz looks to have an angular and blocky design with a large grille and cladding around the wheel arches.

5 of 6
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

We don't know about powertrains, but a turbocharged four-cylinder and all-wheel drive are likely.

6 of 6
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Hyundai says the Santa Cruz will go into production in Alabama in 2021.

2021 Toyota Sienna design was inspired by Japanese bullet trains

2021 Toyota Sienna design was inspired by Japanese bullet trains

30 Photos
2021 Toyota Venza brings hybrid power to the midsize SUV segment

2021 Toyota Venza brings hybrid power to the midsize SUV segment

31 Photos
The Volvo XC70 is a rugged, luxurious wagon

The Volvo XC70 is a rugged, luxurious wagon

13 Photos
2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Shooting Brake is a wonderful foreign wagon

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Shooting Brake is a wonderful foreign wagon

44 Photos
The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is efficient and upscale

The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is efficient and upscale

51 Photos
2020 Cadillac CT4-V: Fast and engaging but not too luxurious

2020 Cadillac CT4-V: Fast and engaging but not too luxurious

57 Photos
2020 Honda Civic Type R went through the knife sharpener

2020 Honda Civic Type R went through the knife sharpener

39 Photos