/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Hyundai Kona N: Hot hatch on stilts

Hyundai gives the full-bore N treatment to its subcompact Kona crossover.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
2022 Hyundai Kona N
1 of 31 Hyundai

Say hi to the Hyundai Kona N.

2022 Hyundai Kona N
2 of 31 Hyundai

This is the N version of Hyundai's smallest crossover.

2022 Hyundai Kona N
3 of 31 Hyundai

The interior is largely the same as the standard Kona.

2022 Hyundai Kona N
4 of 31 Hyundai

But the 2.0-liter turbo engine is new, and with 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque, it likes to party.

2022 Hyundai Kona N
5 of 31 Hyundai

Larger wheels and brakes help with the performance, as does an electronic limited-slip differential.

2022 Hyundai Kona N
6 of 31 Hyundai

And wow can this thing go.

2022 Hyundai Kona N
7 of 31 Hyundai

An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard - no manual gearbox is offered. Front-wheel drive is also standard -- you can't get all-wheel drive like you can in lesser versions.

2022 Hyundai Kona N
8 of 31 Hyundai

Front-wheel drive is also standard -- you can't get all-wheel drive like you can in lesser versions.

2022 Hyundai Kona N
9 of 31 Hyundai

Like all Konas, the styling is appropriately weird, but you still have decent utility.

2022 Hyundai Kona N
10 of 31 Hyundai

The Kona N will be on sale before the end of 2021. Pricing has not yet been announced.

2022 Hyundai Kona N
11 of 31 Hyundai

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos.

2022 Hyundai Kona N
12 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
13 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
14 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
15 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
16 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
17 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
18 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
19 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
20 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
21 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
22 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
23 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
24 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
25 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
26 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
27 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
28 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
29 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
30 of 31 Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N
31 of 31 Hyundai

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

67 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
A look inside Intel's mammoth Arizona chipmaking fab

More Galleries

A look inside Intel's mammoth Arizona chipmaking fab

26 Photos
NASA unveils 30 dazzling new Hubble space images for an epic anniversary

More Galleries

NASA unveils 30 dazzling new Hubble space images for an epic anniversary

30 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos