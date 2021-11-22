2022 Hyundai Kona N: Hot hatch on stilts

Hyundai gives the full-bore N treatment to its subcompact Kona crossover.
Say hi to the Hyundai Kona N.
This is the N version of Hyundai's smallest crossover.
The interior is largely the same as the standard Kona.
But the 2.0-liter turbo engine is new, and with 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque, it likes to party.
Larger wheels and brakes help with the performance, as does an electronic limited-slip differential.
And wow can this thing go.
An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard - no manual gearbox is offered. Front-wheel drive is also standard -- you can't get all-wheel drive like you can in lesser versions.
Like all Konas, the styling is appropriately weird, but you still have decent utility.
The Kona N will be on sale before the end of 2021. Pricing has not yet been announced.
