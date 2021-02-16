2022 Hyundai Kona Electric gets more aero-forward look and new tech

Hyundai's excellent subcompact electric returns with more convenience features and similar performance.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
For 2022, Hyundai's excellent little subcompact EV has a new look and added tech.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
Inside, a revised dash features two 10.25-inch high-definition displays for the gauges and infotainment screens.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
The rear end features new taillamps and a redesigned lower fascia. You can also see a new set of wheels here.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
The updated nose might not be for everyone. Gone is the vestigial grille pattern previously embossed in the nose fascia. Now, the asymmetric charge-port door is a lot more noticeable. 

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
Performance specs are unchanged. That means the electric motor still generates 150 kW (201 horsepower) and 291 pound-feet of torque. 

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
Powered by a 64-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, you're looking at MPGe numbers of 132 city, 108 highway and 120 combined, Hyundai says.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
Here's that new digital gauge cluster.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
And here it is with a different look.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
The new infotainment screen sits high on the dashboard for ease of visibility, and mercifully holds on to tuning and volume knobs.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
Other changes include an updated Blue Link telematics system.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the updated 2022 Hyundai Kona electric.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
