2022 Hyundai Kona Electric gets more aero-forward look and new tech

Hyundai's excellent subcompact electric returns with more convenience features and similar performance.
For 2022, Hyundai's excellent little subcompact EV has a new look and added tech.
Inside, a revised dash features two 10.25-inch high-definition displays for the gauges and infotainment screens.
The rear end features new taillamps and a redesigned lower fascia. You can also see a new set of wheels here.
The updated nose might not be for everyone. Gone is the vestigial grille pattern previously embossed in the nose fascia. Now, the asymmetric charge-port door is a lot more noticeable.
Performance specs are unchanged. That means the electric motor still generates 150 kW (201 horsepower) and 291 pound-feet of torque.
Powered by a 64-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, you're looking at MPGe numbers of 132 city, 108 highway and 120 combined, Hyundai says.
Here's that new digital gauge cluster.
And here it is with a different look.
The new infotainment screen sits high on the dashboard for ease of visibility, and mercifully holds on to tuning and volume knobs.
Other changes include an updated Blue Link telematics system.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the updated 2022 Hyundai Kona electric.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.