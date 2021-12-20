/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport goes a bit burly

A few added bits here and there make this new trim look a tad more rugged than the rest of the lineup.

Emme Hall
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
The Honda Passport gets a bit of a tougher look for 2022 and a new trim.

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
This is the new TrailSport trim.

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
Like the EX-L and Elite trims, the TrailSport gets a revised grille and bumpers.

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
It also features a new dual-tip exhaust.

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
However, the TrailSport gets 18-wheels wrapped in Firestone Destination all-season rubber.

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
The TrailSport's front bumper gets a bit of skid plate decoration, but it's not functional.

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
All Passports have 8.1 inches of ground clearance, but it is hampered by the chin spoiler.

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
It uses the same reliable 3.5-liter V6 good for 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
Like other Passports, the TrailSport has a number of drive modes: Normal, Sand, Mud and Snow. 

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
The 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport is priced at $43,695 including $1,225 for destination.

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
