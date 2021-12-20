2022 Honda Passport TrailSport goes a bit burly

A few added bits here and there make this new trim look a tad more rugged than the rest of the lineup.
The Honda Passport gets a bit of a tougher look for 2022 and a new trim.
This is the new TrailSport trim.
Like the EX-L and Elite trims, the TrailSport gets a revised grille and bumpers.
It also features a new dual-tip exhaust.
However, the TrailSport gets 18-wheels wrapped in Firestone Destination all-season rubber.
The TrailSport's front bumper gets a bit of skid plate decoration, but it's not functional.
All Passports have 8.1 inches of ground clearance, but it is hampered by the chin spoiler.
It uses the same reliable 3.5-liter V6 good for 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Like other Passports, the TrailSport has a number of drive modes: Normal, Sand, Mud and Snow.
The 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport is priced at $43,695 including $1,225 for destination.
