Honda's new HR-V goes upscale for Europe

Here in the US, we'll get something a little different.
This new Honda HR-V isn't coming to the US, but instead, is for other countries.
Revealed for Europe, the HR-V gains hybrid power as standard.
It's totally new with a much fresher cockpit.
It looks quite good, actually.
Seating space remains at four adults maximum for the subcompact SUV.
In the US, Honda has a specific, new HR-V coming.
This European model may hold some hints at what's to come though.
