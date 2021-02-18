Honda's new HR-V goes upscale for Europe

Here in the US, we'll get something a little different.

2022 Honda HR-V Europe
1 of 7
Honda

This new Honda HR-V isn't coming to the US, but instead, is for other countries.

Read the article
2022 Honda HR-V Europe
2 of 7
Honda

Revealed for Europe, the HR-V gains hybrid power as standard.

Read the article
2022 Honda HR-V Europe
3 of 7
Honda

It's totally new with a much fresher cockpit.

Read the article
2022 Honda HR-V Europe
4 of 7
Honda

It looks quite good, actually.

Read the article
2022 Honda HR-V Europe
5 of 7
Honda

Seating space remains at four adults maximum for the subcompact SUV.

Read the article
2022 Honda HR-V Europe
6 of 7
Honda

In the US, Honda has a specific, new HR-V coming.

Read the article
2022 Honda HR-V Europe
7 of 7
Honda

This European model may hold some hints at what's to come though.

Read the article
'Alice' is a one-off Bugatti Chiron Sport ordered by a husband as a present for his wife

'Alice' is a one-off Bugatti Chiron Sport ordered by a husband as a present for his wife

12 Photos
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander looks like a serious CR-V, RAV4 challenger

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander looks like a serious CR-V, RAV4 challenger

67 Photos
2021 JD Power Dependability Study sees Lexus, Porsche and Kia coming out on top

2021 JD Power Dependability Study sees Lexus, Porsche and Kia coming out on top

34 Photos
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric gets more aero-forward look and new tech

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric gets more aero-forward look and new tech

15 Photos
The new GT3 is our favorite Porsche 911 reborn

The new GT3 is our favorite Porsche 911 reborn

11 Photos
Honda's new HR-V goes upscale for Europe

Honda's new HR-V goes upscale for Europe

7 Photos
These are the top cars, trucks and SUVs, according to Consumer Reports

These are the top cars, trucks and SUVs, according to Consumer Reports

20 Photos