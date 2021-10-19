Meet the new 2022 Honda Civic Si sedan

The new Si debuts with a more subdued aesthetic and improvements under the hood aimed at boosting driver enjoyment.
Meet the new 2022 Honda Civic Si which is based on the 11th-generation Civic sedan that debuted earlier this year.
The sporty Si trim level dates way back in 1986 and is aimed at drivers looking for a balance of daily driving practicality and fun driving dynamics.
Aside from the Si badges and the gloss black trim, you'd be hard-pressed to tell this from a standard Civic Sport at 100 paces.
Of course, opting for the exclusive Brilliant Orange Pearl paint adds a bit of pop and presence.
A black spoiler adds another sporty touch to the rear end.
A dual exhaust peeks from beneath the rear bumper.
Inside, the Si features a black and red theme with contrasting red stitching for the seats, steering wheel and shifter.
I hope you like rowing your own gears, because the six-speed manual is the only gearbox available on the Si.
The new shifter features a shorter throw, improved engagement and the rev-matching tech from the Civic Type R.