Meet the new 2022 Honda Civic Si sedan

The new Si debuts with a more subdued aesthetic and improvements under the hood aimed at boosting driver enjoyment.

Antuan Goodwin
Meet the new 2022 Honda Civic Si which is based on the 11th-generation Civic sedan that debuted earlier this year.

The sporty Si trim level dates way back in 1986 and is aimed at drivers looking for a balance of daily driving practicality and fun driving dynamics.

Aside from the Si badges and the gloss black trim, you'd be hard-pressed to tell this from a standard Civic Sport at 100 paces.

Of course, opting for the exclusive Brilliant Orange Pearl paint adds a bit of pop and presence.

A black spoiler adds another sporty touch to the rear end.

A dual exhaust peeks from beneath the rear bumper.

Inside, the Si features a black and red theme with contrasting red stitching for the seats, steering wheel and shifter.

I hope you like rowing your own gears, because the six-speed manual is the only gearbox available on the Si.

The new shifter features a shorter throw, improved engagement and the rev-matching tech from the Civic Type R.

Check out our first look at the 2022 Civic Si for more details and specs.

