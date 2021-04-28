The 2022 Honda Civic sedan is all grown up

This is it, the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic sedan.
This small car's interior is grown-up and elegant.
Honeycomb trim runs across the dashboard, adding visual interest. The air vents, which are controlled by little joysticks, are hidden behind this applique.
The new Civic's controls and switches feel like quality.
A 2.0-liter engine serves base duty, providing 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque.
Higher-end models feature a 1.5-liter turbo-four that's good for 180 horses and 177 pounds of twist.
The 2022 Civic's exterior styling is more elegant than ever.
Touring models come with an all-digital instrument cluster spanning 10.2 inches.
Do you like the new Civic's styling more or less than the outgoing model's?
