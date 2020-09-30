2022 Honda Civic comes into view via patent images

This is 99.99% what the next Civic will look like.

2022 Honda Civic sedan patent image
1 of 4
USPTO/Civic XI

This is almost certainly the next Honda Civic.

Read the article
2022 Honda Civic sedan patent image
2 of 4
USPTO/Civic XI

I'm not totally in love with what I see, but these are just gray images, so I'll reserve final judgement.

Read the article
2022 Honda Civic hatchback patent image
3 of 4
USPTO/Civic XI

The hatchback sports a different rear fascia, but otherwise, it looks identical to the sedan.

Read the article
2022 Honda Civic hatchback patent image
4 of 4
USPTO/Civic XI

Not the sexiest greenhouse, but we'll need to wait and see what the end product looks like.

Read the article
Audi E-Tron Sportback First Edition is one slick electric SUV

Audi E-Tron Sportback First Edition is one slick electric SUV

70 Photos
VW Taos prototype hits the road ahead of its debut

VW Taos prototype hits the road ahead of its debut

25 Photos
2021 Lexus IS is a sharp little number

2021 Lexus IS is a sharp little number

26 Photos
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex has more bark than bite

2021 Toyota Corolla Apex has more bark than bite

25 Photos
2021 Audi RS5 introduces us to Ascari and Black Optic editions

2021 Audi RS5 introduces us to Ascari and Black Optic editions

14 Photos
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Heritage Edition: Steeped in history

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Heritage Edition: Steeped in history

68 Photos
Yenko Chevy Camaro Stage 2 is ready to blow the doors off other muscle cars

Yenko Chevy Camaro Stage 2 is ready to blow the doors off other muscle cars

7 Photos