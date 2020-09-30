This is 99.99% what the next Civic will look like.
This is almost certainly the next Honda Civic.
I'm not totally in love with what I see, but these are just gray images, so I'll reserve final judgement.
The hatchback sports a different rear fascia, but otherwise, it looks identical to the sedan.
Not the sexiest greenhouse, but we'll need to wait and see what the end product looks like.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2022 Honda Civic comes into view via patent images
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.