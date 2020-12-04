2022 Honda Civic hatchback shapes up in spy photos

We'll see the new hatch revealed next year.

2022 Honda Civic hatchback spy shot
1 of 3
Civic XI forum

Here's your first look at the new Honda Civic hatchback.


2022 Honda Civic hatchback spy shot
2 of 3
Civic XI forum

We'll see it sometime next year after the Civic sedan debuts.


2022 Honda Civic hatchback spy shot
3 of 3
Civic XI forum

The shape is a far simpler than the model on sale today.


