We'll see the new hatch revealed next year.
Here's your first look at the new Honda Civic hatchback.
We'll see it sometime next year after the Civic sedan debuts.
The shape is a far simpler than the model on sale today.
Discuss: 2022 Honda Civic hatchback shapes up in spy photos
