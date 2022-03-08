/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Keeps Things Older-School

The Sierra Limited keeps the pickup's older generation alive for an extra year.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Between predatory dealership markups, missing features due to missing chips and people just straight-up flipping new cars on auction sites, buying a highly desired vehicle in 2022 can be an absolute nightmare. 

With a very thoroughly improved GMC Sierra 1500 arriving later this year, die-hard pickup fans might want to do themselves a favor and consider the 2022's Limited variant, essentially a pre-refresh version meant to shore up sales between now and when the new model arrives.

It might not keep up with the Joneses all that well, but sometimes the safer choice is the smarter decision.

Its 3.0-liter Duramax inline-6 produces just 277 horsepower, but it's the 460 pound-feet of torque that matters more, which helps its reach a towing capacity of 8,800 pounds in AT4 crew-cab short-bed guise.

When it comes to competition, the Sierra Limited is in a unique space, because it's a stopgap.

The 2022 Silverado and 2022 Sierra carry some major improvements in both aesthetics and technology, while current competitors like the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 also look and feel newer than this truck.

Since it's such an old truck, I'm a little surprised the GMC Sierra Limited is still so expensive.

The AT4 starts at $57,995 (including $1,695 for destination) in my tester's short-box crew-cab configuration, and with the three aforementioned upgrade packages and that red paint, it rings in at an eye-watering $64,715.

A safe bet is a smart bet, and that's exactly what the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited!

