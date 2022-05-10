2022 GMC Sierra AT4X: Off-Road Luxury

GMC's latest Sierra combines off-road chops with premium trimmings.
This is GMC's latest Sierra, the AT4X.
This is the most off-road-ready GMC Sierra.
There's a 6.2-liter V8 under the hood.
Four-wheel drive is, of course, standard.
Thanks to its Multimatic dampers, the Sierra is great both on- and off-road.
There's a bunch of new tech in the 2022 Sierra, too.
The AT4X is only available with the crew cab body and short bed.
It's no Ford F-150 Raptor, but the AT4X is a formidable off-roader.
The interior gets a major upgrade, too.
