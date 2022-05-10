X

2022 GMC Sierra AT4X: Off-Road Luxury

GMC's latest Sierra combines off-road chops with premium trimmings.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
steven-ewing-headshot

Steven Ewing

See full bio

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X
1 of 14 GMC

This is GMC's latest Sierra, the AT4X.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X
2 of 14 GMC

This is the most off-road-ready GMC Sierra.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X
3 of 14 GMC

There's a 6.2-liter V8 under the hood.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X
4 of 14 GMC

Four-wheel drive is, of course, standard.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X
5 of 14 GMC

Thanks to its Multimatic dampers, the Sierra is great both on- and off-road.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X
6 of 14 GMC

There's a bunch of new tech in the 2022 Sierra, too.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X
7 of 14 GMC

The AT4X is only available with the crew cab body and short bed.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X
8 of 14 GMC

It's no Ford F-150 Raptor, but the AT4X is a formidable off-roader.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X
9 of 14 GMC

The interior gets a major upgrade, too.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X
10 of 14 GMC

Keep scrolling for more 2022 GMC Sierra AT4X photos.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X
11 of 14 GMC
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X
12 of 14 GMC
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X
13 of 14 GMC
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X
14 of 14 GMC

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

93 Photos
The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Behold Nvidia's Giant New Voyager Building

More Galleries

Behold Nvidia's Giant New Voyager Building

22 Photos
2022 Kia EV6 Hits All the Right Notes

More Galleries

2022 Kia EV6 Hits All the Right Notes

32 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
23 Tips to Help You Save Money on Your Electric Bill

More Galleries

23 Tips to Help You Save Money on Your Electric Bill

24 Photos