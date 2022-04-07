/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 GMC Hummer EV: Silent and Imposing

The new electric Hummer does not disappoint.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
img-4356-2

Emme Hall

See full bio
2022 GMC Hummer EV
1 of 31

This is the 2022 GMC Hummer EV. If you've wanted something imposing and electric, this is it.

2022 GMC Hummer EV
2 of 31

This truck uses a 205-kilowatt-hour battery good for 329 estimated miles of range in ideal conditions.

2022 GMC Hummer EV
3 of 31

This Edition 1 model features a single motor in the front and two motors in the rear.

2022 GMC Hummer EV
4 of 31

There are plenty of cameras to help with seeing what's around this big guy.

2022 GMC Hummer EV
5 of 31

The Hummer can wade 28 inches of water in Terrain mode.

2022 GMC Hummer EV
6 of 31

Suspension travel is a healthy 13 inches.

2022 GMC Hummer EV
7 of 31

There is a mechanical front locker and a virtual locker in the rear for tough obstacles.

2022 GMC Hummer EV
8 of 31

The Watts to Freedom mode can send the truck from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds.

2022 GMC Hummer EV
9 of 31

Thanks to the 10 degrees of rear steering, the Hummer's turning radius is pretty darn tight.

2022 GMC Hummer EV
10 of 31

The Edition 1 is sold out, but it comes in at $110,295 including $1,595 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos. 

2022 GMC Hummer EV
11 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
12 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
13 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
14 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
15 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
16 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
17 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
18 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
19 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
20 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
21 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
22 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
23 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
24 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
25 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
26 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
27 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
28 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
29 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
30 of 31
2022 GMC Hummer EV
31 of 31

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Is How You Do a Luxury SUV

More Galleries

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Is How You Do a Luxury SUV

25 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

85 Photos
Mercedes-AMG SL43 Roadster Doesn't Look Entry-Level

More Galleries

Mercedes-AMG SL43 Roadster Doesn't Look Entry-Level

39 Photos
2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuts alongside limited-run Circuit Edition

More Galleries

2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuts alongside limited-run Circuit Edition

37 Photos
2023 7 Series Is BMW's Next Big Thing

More Galleries

2023 7 Series Is BMW's Next Big Thing

23 Photos
Mercedes-Maybach Announces New Collaboration With Late Fashion Icon

More Galleries

Mercedes-Maybach Announces New Collaboration With Late Fashion Icon

31 Photos