2022 GMC Hummer EV: Silent and Imposing

The new electric Hummer does not disappoint.
This is the 2022 GMC Hummer EV. If you've wanted something imposing and electric, this is it.
This truck uses a 205-kilowatt-hour battery good for 329 estimated miles of range in ideal conditions.
This Edition 1 model features a single motor in the front and two motors in the rear.
There are plenty of cameras to help with seeing what's around this big guy.
The Hummer can wade 28 inches of water in Terrain mode.
Suspension travel is a healthy 13 inches.
There is a mechanical front locker and a virtual locker in the rear for tough obstacles.
The Watts to Freedom mode can send the truck from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds.
Thanks to the 10 degrees of rear steering, the Hummer's turning radius is pretty darn tight.
The Edition 1 is sold out, but it comes in at $110,295 including $1,595 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos.