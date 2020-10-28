2022 Genesis GV70 SUV looks absolutely incredible

Genesis' new compact crossover looks amazing.

The GV70 is Genesis' latest crossover, and it looks so damn good.

While it takes many cues from other new Genesis models, the GV70 has an overall look that's all its own.

The greenhouse gives us serious Porsche 928 vibes, and that's a good thing.

It's on the inside where things get really wild, with lots of oval-shaped design elements.

Like other Genesis models, it has exquisite-looking detailing and all the materials seem high-end.

Genesis also revealed the GV70 Sport, which gets unique design elements like larger air intakes.

The GV70 Sport has a pair of large round exhaust tips and different wheel designs.

On the inside, the Sport has microsuede upholstery, carbon-look trim and a more traditional steering wheel.

Purple? Hell yeah.

Keep swiping to see more of the 2022 Genesis GV70.

