2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Performance Edition are wild electric horses

Ford's first fully electric SUV just got a whole lot faster and more engaging.
The Mustang Mach-E is one of our favorite electric SUVs, but it always felt like it could use some more excitement to deserve that pony badge.
That's where the GT and Performance Edition models come in.
With 480 horsepower and either 600 or 634 pound-feet of torque on tap, there's plenty of excitement to go around.
Of course, it's not all about the power.
Ford also tweaked the brakes, suspension and electronics to make for a more engaging ride.
The GT, for example, gets bespoke Continental all-season tires and the Performance Edition gets summer-only Pirellis.
The brakes are bigger and come from Brembo, along with new pedal calibration.
There is a new drive mode called Unbridled Extend which offers longer-lasting and more consistent performance for track use.
Traction control and stability control are now user-defeatable.
These changes on top of the Mach-E's good looks and reasonable price make it one hell of a performance EV option.