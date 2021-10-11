/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Performance Edition are wild electric horses

Ford's first fully electric SUV just got a whole lot faster and more engaging.

1186314-10153303180165254-253803689-n
Kyle Hyatt
mustang-mach-e-gt-01
1 of 32 Ford

The Mustang Mach-E is one of our favorite electric SUVs, but it always felt like it could use some more excitement to deserve that pony badge.

mustang-mach-e-gt-02
2 of 32 Ford

That's where the GT and Performance Edition models come in.

mustang-mach-e-gt-03
3 of 32 Ford

With 480 horsepower and either 600 or 634 pound-feet of torque on tap, there's plenty of excitement to go around.

mustang-mach-e-gt-04
4 of 32 Ford

Of course, it's not all about the power.

mustang-mach-e-gt-05
5 of 32 Ford

Ford also tweaked the brakes, suspension and electronics to make for a more engaging ride.

mustang-mach-e-gt-06
6 of 32 Ford

The GT, for example, gets bespoke Continental all-season tires and the Performance Edition gets summer-only Pirellis.

mustang-mach-e-gt-07
7 of 32 Ford

The brakes are bigger and come from Brembo, along with new pedal calibration.

mustang-mach-e-gt-08
8 of 32 Ford

There is a new drive mode called Unbridled Extend which offers longer-lasting and more consistent performance for track use.

mustang-mach-e-gt-09
9 of 32 Ford

Traction control and stability control are now user-defeatable.

mustang-mach-e-gt-10
10 of 32 Ford

These changes on top of the Mach-E's good looks and reasonable price make it one hell of a performance EV option.

mustang-mach-e-gt-11
11 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-12
12 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-13
13 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-gt-performance-edition-01
14 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-gt-performance-edition-02
15 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-gt-performance-edition-03
16 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-gt-performance-edition-04
17 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-01
18 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-02
19 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-03
20 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-04
21 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-06
22 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-07
23 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-08
24 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-09
25 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-10
26 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-11
27 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-12
28 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-13
29 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-15
30 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-16
31 of 32 Ford
mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-17
32 of 32 Ford

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

40 Photos
Check out the bombers of the Cold War at the Strategic Air Command Museum

More Galleries

Check out the bombers of the Cold War at the Strategic Air Command Museum

52 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists see the funny side of nature

More Galleries

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists see the funny side of nature

20 Photos
2022 Lexus NX scores big improvements where it counts

More Galleries

2022 Lexus NX scores big improvements where it counts

63 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

63 Photos
The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class stuns in Manufaktur China Blue

More Galleries

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class stuns in Manufaktur China Blue

15 Photos