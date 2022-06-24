X
2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Is a Seriously Efficient Truck

It'll tow 2,000 pounds, haul 1,500, and it's capable of 40 mpg highway. What's not to like?

Andrew Krok
2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid
1 of 25 Andrew Krok/CNET

There is nothing more American than buying way more vehicle than you need.

But car and gas prices are reaching low earth orbit, while ever-embiggening trucks swallow up entire lanes and feel like office buildings on wheels.

Given all that, there's no better time for the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid to come out, packing capability and frugality in equal doses, wrapped up in a shell that feels like anything but a bargain-basement punishment.

Overall, the Maverick can handle 1,500 pounds of payload, which is enough for half a cubic yard of dirt, sand or gravel, or three dozen bags of mulch. 

Hybrid Mavericks are capable of towing up to 2,000 pounds, which covers a flatbed and a riding mower, or a couple of jet-skis, and should be more than most people need.

It's possible to double that tow rating, letting you tow a small trailer or some ATVs, but you have to upgrade to the 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine ($1,085), all-wheel drive ($3,305) and add the 4K Tow Package ($745) to make that happen.

All-wheel drive is only available with the Maverick's optional 2.0-liter turbo I4, which produces a decent 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. 

The base gas-electric hybrid powertrain utilizes a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle I4 and sends its 191 net hp to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission.

I know what you're thinking -- a tiny hybrid pickup truck with front-wheel drive? -- but hear me out, because the Maverick's base powertrain is utterly impressive. 

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid.

